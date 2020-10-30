Dodge County deputies search for Huber inmate

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for a work release inmate who didn't return to jail after an approved medical appointment.

Robert Lee Haley, 31, was serving a nine-month Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail for a sexual assault-related crime.

Haley has active arrest warrants through Dodge County and the Department of Corrections.

If you see Haley, law enforcement officers ask that you don't approach or make contact with him.

Call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at (920) 386-3726 if you see him.