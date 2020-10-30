Federal Reserve expands Main Street program to smaller firms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve said Friday that it will reduce the minimum loan level in its small business lending program and waive some fees in an effort to boost participation in a program that has so far provided little assistance to struggling firms. The Fed said Friday that it will support loans of as low as $100,000 in its Main Street Lending Program, down from an earlier minimum of $250,000. The Main Street program seeks to support small and mid-sized businesses by purchasing 95% of a loan from participating banks.