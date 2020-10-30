Getting answers: What to do if you test negative after COVID-19 exposure

MADISON (WKOW) -- State health officials clarified how you should proceed if you test negative for COVID-19, but had definite exposure to the virus.

Doctors say there's a limit in testing when it comes to the incubation period of the virus. You may be infected, but may not test positive for as long as two weeks after.

"An exposed person might test negative early on, but then turn positive later, so staying out of close contact or quarantining when you've been exposed is a really important element of this," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the chief medical officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

Dr. Westergaard encouraged people to quarantine for the full two week incubation time, even with members of your own home.

Contact tracing efforts have reportedly shown household spread to be a factor in transmitting COVID-19.