Green Alert for missing veteran from Dodge County

CITY OF HORICON (WKOW) -- The Horicon Police Department has issued a Green Alert for a missing Dodge County veteran.

Dale Vogt, 62, of Horicon was last seen at his home by his wife at around 3:15 a.m. He left walking without his phone or telling his wife where he was going, according to a news release.

Vogt is described as a shorter slim built man. He was last seen wearing a checkered shirt with jeans, and possibly a baseball hat. He has grey hair, grey goatee, and hazel eyes.

According to the police, Vogt has a history of cognitive challenges.

If you have seen Vogt or know where he is, call the Horicon Police Department at 920-485-3555.