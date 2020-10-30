Healthy Halloween snack idea

If you're looking for a healthier snack idea this Halloween, try these spiders on a log! Check out the ingredient list below.

Ingredients:

- Celery stalks

- Peanut butter

- Chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Melt a handful of chocolate chips in the microwave. Pour in to a plastic bag or piping bag and set aside.

2. Line celery stalks with peanut butter and top with evenly spaced chocolate chips. Use the melted chocolate to create the spider legs. Enjoy!