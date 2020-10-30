Herb Adderley, 81, cornerback great with 6 NFL titles, dies

GREEN BAY (AP) -- Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley has died.

His death was confirmed on Twitter by nephew Nasir Adderley, a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adderley played on six NFL title teams over a 12-year career with Green Bay and Dallas.

Truly an unique soul who has had such an incredible influence on my life. I’m going to stay strong because I know that’s what you would want, but I’m going to miss you so much man. Rest in paradise king, I love you🖤 https://t.co/v0a7SqFrDV — Nasir Adderley (@NasirAdderley) October 30, 2020

He was a star running back at Michigan State, but Packers coach Vince Lombardi switched him to defense.

He played in four of the first six Super Bowls.

He won five titles with Green Bay and one with Dallas.

Along with former teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Adderley is one of three players in pro football history to play on six championship teams.

After his retirement, Adderley was a crusader for the rights of former players.

He was 81.