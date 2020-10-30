Hospital staff stretched thin as hospitalizations dramatically escalate

MADISON (WKOW) -- In the last month, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Wisconsin have more than doubled. As hospitals continue to approach their capacities, they're also forced to start getting creative with staffing.

"Staffing is pretty tight, especially as we look at critical care staffing," said UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof.

Dr. Pothof says about 30 percent of COVID patients at University Hospital are in the ICU.

"Of those requiring intensive care, a high number of them are requiring one-on-one nursing care," he said. "And that really spreads our critical care staffing thin."

For now, Dr. Pothof says University Hospital is managing.

St. Mary's is, too.

"Staffing is tight, but we're still managing normal operations," said Kyle Nondorf, president of St. Mary's Hospital.

Both hospitals are exploring contingency plans, though. Nondorf says SSM Health is lucky to be able to shift staff around the whole state in the SSM Health system to wherever the need is at the time.

"We have the ability within SSM to pull resources where they're most needed," he said. "And we've been able to do that really effectively so far."

UW Health is looking at options like bringing in staff who've recently retired.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) adjusted licensing requirements to make more health care workers available.

"Being able to actually quickly deploy health care workers in environments where the option is between a health care worker who is likely pretty competent and able to provide good care, or no provider there," Dr. Pothof said.

He says the way things are headed right now, that will be necessary to save lives.

"If I'm in Vegas, the odds aren't looking good," Dr. Pothof said. "I think this is getting worse before it gets better."