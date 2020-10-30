Ice Castles will return to Lake Geneva with safety precautions

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- The Ice Castles will return to Lake Geneva this winter with new safety measures.

WKOW's Milwaukee affiliate reports the Ice Castles will operate on a reduced capacity to promote social distancing.

Tunnels and crawl spaces will be marked as one-way features to limit face-to-face exposure with other guests. In accordance with local and state mandates, staff and guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

If weather permits, ice artisans will begin growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day beginning in late November to construct the frozen attraction. The winter playground is projected to open sometime in January 2021.