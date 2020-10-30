Illinois judge approves extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin to face charges

UPDATE -- A Lake County, Illinois, judge has approved a request to extradite Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin to face charges in the shooting deaths of two men.

LAKE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Though accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney, John Pierce, had informed the court previously that he planned to call witnesses, including Rittenhouse’s mother, he called no witnesses at today's extradition hearing.

The attorney's arguments focused on his contentions that the extradition papers have defects, namely that the criminal complaint was not sworn before a magistrate in Wisconsin.

The hearing lasted about 30 minutes, and Rittenhouse was present in street clothes, unshackled.

A ruling is expected by 5 p.m. today.

The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

State-to-state extraditions are typically formalities and judges rarely refuse to OK another state’s request to transfer a suspect.

The Associated Press, ABC News, contributed to this article.