Important election deadlines coming up

(WKOW) -- With the Nov. 3 general election right around the corner, there are several deadlines to be aware of if you plan to vote ahead of Election Day:

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020: Final day to register to vote at your municipal clerk’s office. Visit https://myvote.wi.gov to find your local clerk’s contact information and hours of operation. You still can register at your polling place on Election Day.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020: The last day that municipal clerks may offer in-person absentee voting in their office or a satellite location. Most clerks only offer absentee voting in their office until Friday, Oct. 30, and office hours vary by municipality. Please visit https://myvote.wi.gov to find your municipal clerk's contact information and learn more about absentee voting in-person for the upcoming election.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020: Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters who are returning an absentee ballot to their polling place must get it there by 8 p.m. Voters returning their ballot to the clerk’s office or a dropbox should do so early in the day, so the clerk has enough time to send ballots to the proper location for counting by the 8 p.m. deadline.

There are 39 municipalities including Milwaukee and Green Bay that count absentee ballots at a central location. Voters in those cities, villages and towns should check with their municipal clerk about where to return their ballots on Election Day. A list of central count municipalities is available here: https://elections.wi.gov/clerks/guidance/central-count-absentee.