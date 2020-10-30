Lawn robot in Germany messages owner for help, foils thief

BERLIN (AP) — A lawnmower robot’s electronic cries for help foiled a thief’s plan to make off with the grass-cutting automaton. German police said Friday that a homeowner in the western town of Lippstadt was surprised on Tuesday evening with a smartphone message from the robot that it had flipped upside down. When he went outside to the lawn to check on the device, he spotted a thief with the robot tucked under his arm. Police say the thief dropped the robot and fled. Officers searched the area but didn’t locate a suspect. There was no word on whether the robot suffered any damage.