Milton woman creates underwear line for women battling breast cancer

MILTON (WKOW) -- A breast cancer survivor from Milton is using her experience fighting the disease to help others.

Lina Owen was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 after she found a lump in her breast while doing a self-exam.

Doctors acted quickly to remove the cancer, using chemotherapy and performing a double mastectomy.

As Owen was recovering from surgeries, she notices a problem.

"I found that I kept struggling with the bras that I was given by doctors. And when I was going through the reconstruction process, I just found the bras to be very uncomfortable," she said.

So she went to work, creating an underwear line for women going though the same thing.

The bras are wireless and don't fold at the base, something Owen says helps with comfort.

BlueBelle Underwear line just hit the runway.

To learn more about the line and Owen's mission, click HERE.