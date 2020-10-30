More than 100 high school students get COVID-19 during summer retreat in Wisconsin, CDC says

(WKOW) -- A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the challenges in preventing the spread of COVID-19, even when precautions are taken.

According to the report published this week, a COVID-19 outbreak this summer at an overnight high school retreat in Wisconsin likely began with a single infected student who had received a negative COVID-19 test less than a week before the retreat.

However eventually, 118 people were diagnosed COVID-19.

Students and staff members (two teachers, one principal, and one emergency medical technician) traveled from 21 states and territories and two foreign countries to attend a faith-based educational retreat for boys in grades 9–11 in July.

In an effort to prevent introduction of COVID-19, all attendees were required to provide documentation that they were tested less then a week before the retreat.

At the retreat, according to the CDC, students and counselors were not required to wear masks or social distance, and students mixed freely.

On July 15, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services began an investigation after being notified that two students at the retreat had received positive.

By the end of the retreat, 118 people had received a positive serologic test result, all from a single student who initially had tested negative before attending the retreat.

