Much more typical Halloween weather this year

MADISON (WKOW) - Expect a warmer Halloween compared to 2019 when we got four inches of snow.

SET UP

An area of high pressure is moving in clearing our clouds and easing our winds.



By Saturday, the high shifts eastward as a cold front moves in from the Northern Plains.

Winds turn clockwise around highs, so a flow from the south will move in and it will become breezy through the day.

TODAY

Partly to mostly sunny skies and cool conditions in the low 40s, but winds will be light.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear with temps around freezing.



HALLOWEEN

Mild and sunny in the mid 50s with increasing clouds late day. Winds will pick up from the south with gusts up to 35 mph.



A few, light showers are possible in the evening and at night as a front moves through.



Set your clocks back at night, too as we fall back to standard time.

SUNDAY

This will cause a colder start to November with temps stuck in the 30s through the day. It'll be windy, too with gusts up to 35 mph from the northwest.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 40s.



TUESDAY

The last day to vote will be quiet, sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s.



WEDNESDAY

Lots of sunshine with temps in the low 60s.



THURSDAY

Lots of sunshine with temps in the low 60s.