Netflix raising U.S. streaming prices amid booming growth

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix is raising most of its U.S. prices by 8% to 13% as its video streaming service rides a wave of rising popularity spurred by government-imposed lockdowns that corralled people at home during the fight against the pandemic. The increases imposed Friday boost the cost of Netflix’s most popular U.S. streaming plan by $1 to $14 per month while a premium plan that allows more people to watch the service on different screens simultaneously will now cost $2 more at  $18 per month. The higher prices may test the bounds of Netflix’s popularity amid tougher and cheaper competition from the likes of Disney, Apple and Amazon.

