Oregon family invents Candy Machine 2020 for safe trick-or-treating

OREGON (WKOW) -- Many families may be wondering how they're going to take their kids trick-or-treating, but still limit their contact with other people.

One family in Oregon came up with a creative way to do that.

The Tsai family invented the Candy Machine 2020.

They set up a bucket on a pulley system, so they can drop candy down a chute placed in a refrigerator box, right into the bags of trick-or-treaters.

The family says it'll be running again Saturday from 5-8 p.m.