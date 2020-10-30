Oregon family invents Candy Machine 2020 for safe trick-or-treating
OREGON (WKOW) -- Many families may be wondering how they're going to take their kids trick-or-treating, but still limit their contact with other people.
One family in Oregon came up with a creative way to do that.
The Tsai family invented the Candy Machine 2020.
They set up a bucket on a pulley system, so they can drop candy down a chute placed in a refrigerator box, right into the bags of trick-or-treaters.
The family says it'll be running again Saturday from 5-8 p.m.