ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lucy from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is our Pet of the Week.

The 2-year-old Domestic Short Haired cat will fill your home with lots of love ahead of the holidays.

Workers at the shelter say she has a lovely meow, that she'll be sure to let you hear.

If you want to meet Lucy or any of the other animals available for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, call (608) 752-5622 to schedule a visit.