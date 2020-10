KENOSHA (WKOW) — President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha Monday in a last bid to make the case for his re-election to Wisconsin voters.

The president will speak at Kenosha Regional Airport at 7 p.m., according to a release from the campaign sent Friday morning.

Door open for general admission at 4 p.m.

The announcement came as both Trump and Joe Biden are scheduled to make campaign stops in the Badger State on Friday.