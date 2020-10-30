Preview: Steil, Polack face off in Wisconsin 1st Congressional District race

MADISON (WKOW) -- In his first race for re-election, Congressman Bryan Steil will take on Democratic challenger, Roger Polack.

Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District includes Republican rural areas, as well as Democratic cities, like Racine, Kenosha and Janesville. Also, Milwaukee suburbs that fall inside the district, such as Oak Creek and Franklin, could favor Democrats.

"I think this election is going to come down to how are we going to keep America healthy?" said Steil. "How are we going to ultimately defeat COVID, protect those with pre-existing conditions, and protect Medicare?"

Aside from pandemic response, the candidates are focused on healthcare reform, civil unrest and racial tensions, and bringing jobs back to the district.

"I know what it's like working to work with Democrats and Republicans to get things done," said Polack. "For me, it's not about party and credit, it's about working for the people of Southeastern Wisconsin."

Incumbent Steil has raised almost 3.1 million dollars, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. On the other hand, Polack, who claims his campaign is "grassroots," has raised over $440,000.

Tuesday's election will determine if that is enough to overtake Congressman Steil and flip the seat.