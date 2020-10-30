Racine man charged in 1986 homicide in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Charges have been filed against a Racine man in a Green Bay homicide case that dates back more than three decades. Sixty-five-year-old Lou Archie Griffin has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of Lisa Holstead. The body of the 22-year-old woman was found in a swamp in a Green Bay nature area in August of 1986. Police haven’t yet said what led them to Griffin. A criminal complaint says investigators trailed Griffin in Racine last month and obtained DNA from a couple of beer cans and a cigarette. Authorities say it came back as a match to DNA found on Holstead.