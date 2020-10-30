Rare ‘blue moon’ to light up the sky on Halloween

(WKOW) -- Halloween is setting up to be a little more spooky than usual this year.

There will be a blue moon.

This will be the first blue moon in the U.S. since March 2018.

Despite the name, a blue moon isn't really blue. It means it's the second full moon within a month.

"How that happens is the moon cycle is actually 29.5 days to go through all the phases. So any month, except February, could have two full moons. You just have to have one in the beginning of the month, in the first couple of days and then one at the end," said Dixie Burns, an astronomy instructor at Madison College.

The next time we'll see a blue moon on Halloween in Wisconsin is in 2039.

The phrase "once in a blue moon" usually means something rare happening that can either be lucky or unlucky.