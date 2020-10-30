Sans gala or red carpet, a stylish fashion show at the Met

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid all the hoopla around the annual Met Gala red carpet, sometimes the real star is forgotten: the fashion exhibit inside. This year, it’s the only star. A stylish Costume Institute show at the Metropolitan Museum has opened, six months behind schedule. “About Time: Fashion & Duration,” explores the concept of fashion through time. The exhibit marks the museum’s 150th anniversary by exploring fashions beginning in 1870, and aims to show how fashion concepts — shapes, silhouettes, materials — echo and revisit each other through the decades and even centuries.