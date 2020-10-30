Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago

Scientists say they have found an elusive chameleon species that was last spotted in Madagascar 100 years ago. Researchers from Madagascar and Germany said Friday they’ve discovered several living specimens of Voeltzkow’s chameleon during an expedition to the northwest of the African island nation. A team led by scientists from the Bavarian Natural History Collections said genetic analysis determined that the species is closely related to Labord’s chameleon. Researchers believe that both reptiles only live during the rainy season. They hatch from eggs, grow rapidly, spar with rivals, mate and then die during a few short months.