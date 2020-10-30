SC’s Graham, Harrison clash on criminal justice, health care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — On the Friday night before Election Day, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison met in South Carolina’s capital city of Columbia for their second and final debate, clashing over issues related to criminal justice reform, health care and political sniping. It is a Senate matchup that has shattered fundraising records and commanded national attention. Harrison, an associate Democratic National Committee chairman and former lobbyist, is Graham’s most stalwart general election opponent to date. A fundraising powerhouse, the Democrat has amassed a war chest of more than $100 million, skyrocketing past previous Senate fundraising records and blanketing the state with advertising and mailers.