Special pesticide registration proposed to aid ginseng growth

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is proposing a special pesticide registration for Vapam® HL soil fumigant.

This pesticide will aid in controlling diseases, nematodes and weeds that could harm ginseng plants. Without the pesticide, ginseng roots can become infected causing abnormal growth, reduced fiber content and possible export issues.

Vapam® HL soil fumigant's active ingredient is metam sodium and is already registered to be used on other various Wisconsin crops, both after harvest and before planting. But it is not registered for use with ginseng, so special registration is needed.

This would be the first special registration of Vapam® HL with the proposed registration expiration being Dec. 31, 2024.

DATCP welcomes phone calls and written comments on the proposed special pesticide registration until 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2020. The comments will be used as part of the preliminary environmental assessment record, since the proposed registration doesn't require a full environmental assessment record.

Comments can be submitted to:

Alyssa Foss, DATCP

P.O. Box 8911

Madison, WI, 53708-8911

(608) 224-4547

alyssa.foss@wisconsin.gov