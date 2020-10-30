Television special to replace canceled 2021 Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The 2021 Rose Parade is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but viewers will still get a show with a two-hour television special on New Year’s Day. Organizers say the special will include marching band performances, celebrity guest appearances and highlights from past Rose Bowl football games. And of course there will be floats, including a behind-the-scenes look into the making of flower-laden displays that are the trademark of the parade. The Rose Bowl college football game that traditionally follows the parade is still scheduled for New Year’s Day.