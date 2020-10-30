“There’s no playbook for this”: What schools do when COVID-19 cancels football games

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to throw a wrench in high school football schedules, and that's making area athletic directors think on their feet.

"We normally have our schedule two years in advance, and that's all been thrown out the window," Boscobel Activities Director Rob Scherrer said Friday. "We're basically coming up with new schedules on the fly based on who can field a team and who can't."

His football team was supposed to play De Soto Friday night for homecoming. But Friday afternoon, he got a call that De Soto was having to cancel because of COVID-19.

Scherrer wasn't the only AD in that situation.

Dodgeville Athletic Director Joey Martin had to cancel his team's scheduled game against Platteville, too.

"Late cancellations are tough," Martin said. "You see the name on the phone and you think, 'I don't really want to answer this phone call' because you've got a pretty good idea what it's about."

Martin told 27 News Dodgeville's team won't be able to finish its season because of the number of people on the team who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19. They were scheduled to play River Valley on Nov. 6.

"There's going to be so many kids out for so long, I've already communicated with River Valley to find another opponent," he said.

When teams have to cancel at the last minute, it often leaves their opponents scrambling to find a game to play.

Martin said the WIAA has a platform athletic directors can use to see other late cancelations. He also said social media networks can help, too.

When Scherrer was looking for a new team to play, he saw that Dodgeville had to cancel on Platteville, and he said he saw an opportunity.

"I gave Platteville's AD a … call, just shooting to see what would happen," he said. "He said, 'Hey, give me five minutes." Within 10 minutes, we had a game scheduled, and they were on the road."

Scherrer said though this season has been far from normal, he's glad ADs have been able to find opportunities for students to continue playing.

"Even if it's not a lot of games, our students are really happy," he said.

Scherrer and Martin both stressed the importance of maintaining students' health and safety even as games continue.

"There's no playbook for this thing," Martin said. "We're trying to do the best that we can do and finding ways to do these things but keep everybody as safe as possible."

Earlier this week, Dodgeville announced it would be shifting to virtual learning through the beginning of December, but Martin told 27 News school athletics are continuing.

"We had to shut academics down due to not having enough staff," he said. "Did that really affect our athletics teams at that point? No."