Trump, Biden visit Wisconsin in final days of 2020 campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- The contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will perhaps be the starkest choice between two competing visions for our nation's future.

Beyond their beliefs, their visits to Wisconsin are very different in these final days of the 2020 campaign.

Friday marked President Trump's third visit to the state in seven days, attracting thousands of supporters to his rallies in various hot spots.

Trump is behind in state and national polls and is relying on his multiple trips to areas in Wisconsin that helped him to victory in 2016. The latest Marquette University Law School Poll shows Joe Biden leading by five percentage points, 48 percent to 43 percent.

In a new poll from the UW-Madison Elections Research Center, Biden leads Trump by nine percentage points, 53 percent to 44 percent among likely voters.

During his rally in Green Bay Friday, the president focused on his law and order message tied to the unrest in Philadelphia after a Black man was shot and killed by a police officer. He also stressed how crucial this election is.

“This is a more important election than the last one and I never thought I'd say it because they have gone so far radical left we have to normalize our county,” said Trump.

Joe Biden planned to visit Milwaukee Friday night after making campaign stops in Minnesota and Iowa earlier in the day. He planned to host a drive-in rally with socially-distant supporters due to the pandemic.

“We’re not living to learn with COVID-19, we’re learning to die with it because of you (Trump),” Biden said to supporters in Iowa. “President Trump has waved the white flag, he's surrendered to this virus.”

Early voting in Wisconsin is favoring Biden in the MU poll as a majority of voters, 64 percent, cast a vote for the former vice president. However, Trump is leading among those who have yet to cast a ballot with 56 percent.

Republican strategist Bill McCoshen believes this is a sign the multiple rallies the president has held in the state over the last week can still be effective in firing up his base.

In 2016, the president relied heavily on large rallies and his visit to Green Bay and the suburbs of Milwaukee earlier in the week are key areas that helped him win in 2016.

"The WOW counties [Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington] surrounding Milwaukee Trump’s up, a little better than he was in 2016 so I think he's made significant inroads in that area,” said McCoshen.

Democratic strategist Melissa Baldauff said while the president's rallies are enthusiastic, she believes the thousands of people gathering in various hot spots in Wisconsin is a turnoff to voters.

"The crowds are huge but the enthusiasm is not off the charts, the infections are off the charts that's the stark difference between President Trump and Joe Biden," said Baldauff.