Trump’s election night party up in air due to DC virus rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s uncertain he’ll hold his planned Election Night party at his Washington hotel after District of Columbia officials signaled that such a gathering could be in violation of rules limiting mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump told reporters that he may stay at the White House or pick another location to hold his campaign’s party, expressing frustration with the city’s coronavirus protocol. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office sent a notice earlier this week to the operators of the Trump International Hotel in Washington reminding them of the city’s current coronavirus rules.