Two arrested in connection with recovered stolen Fitchburg vehicle

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg officers arrested two teenagers on charges connected to a stolen car taken on Thursday morning.

Officers went to the 2500 block of Richardson Street around 6:30 a.m. to respond to a burglary call. The homeowner reported opening the garage door and minutes later noticed their vehicle being driven away.

After an investigation, the officers determined the burglars entered the open garage door and went into the house through an unlocked door where they found the car keys.

Police found the vehicle abandoned in the parking lot of an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. Inside the vehicle were several pieces of stolen property, leading the investigators to believe the vehicle was used for other property crimes in Dane County Thursday morning.

The two teenagers, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, were taken into custody around 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, after authorities received a citizens tip who had allegedly seen the pair.

The 17-year-old was taken to Dane County Jail on charges of driving the stolen vehicle and five counts of felony bail jumping. The charges related to bail jumping came from an open court case involving burglary and operating a vehicle without consent.

The 14-year-old was taken to Dane County Juvenile Reception Center on charges related to taking the vehicle and possession of stolen property.

The burglary Thursday morning and the other property crimes are under investigation and additional charges may come.