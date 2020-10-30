UN defeats Russia resolution promoting women at peace tables

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has defeated a Russian resolution to commemorate the 20th anniversary of a U.N. measure demanding equal participation for women in activities promoting global peace. Opponents objected to its failure to adequately address human rights and the key role of civil society in pushing for gender equality and said it weakened the U.N. resolution adopted in 2000 — claims Russia denied. The vote on the resolution was 5-0, with 10 countries abstaining, less than the minimum nine “yes” votes required for adoption. Germany’s U.N. Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said what’s needed is action and implementation “not more words.”