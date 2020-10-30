Voting, virus, race are hot topics in state high court races

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court isn’t the nation’s only judicial battleground. The high courts in a number of states are on the ballot Tuesday in races that will determine whether Republicans or Democrats have a majority, and the stakes are high for both sides. This year alone, state supreme courts have been thrust into the spotlight to decide politically charged cases over voting rights, race and governors’ coronavirus orders. Next year, it could be abortion, health care and redistricting. State supreme court races have become increasingly partisan in recent elections and often attract millions of dollars in campaign spending.