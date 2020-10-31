Bike to the polls for free with Madison BCycle e-bikes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison BCycle will make their e-bikes free to ride on Election Day.

On Nov. 3 their Day Passes will be free to access all day.

But this is nothing new, Madison BCycle also made their e-bikes free to use for the 2016 Presidential Election.

“We want to make sure that all voters can get to and from the polls,” said Madison BCycle General Manager Helen Bradley. “Making e-bikes free for use on November 3rd is a way for us help voters make sure transportation issues are one less obstacle on election day.”

Day Passes allow riders unlimited 60-minute trips for 24 hours from their first ride.

Riders can get a Day Pass at a kiosk with promo code “110320” or at their website and BCycle app with the code "VOTE2020"

To find your nearest BCycle station check their website or app, and to find your nearest polling place by clicking here.