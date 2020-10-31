Boys soccer: Sauk Prairie wins section, punches ticket to state

The Sauk Prairie boys soccer team is head to the state tournament after a victory on Saturday at home against West Salem.

Eagles junior, Samuel Drescher scored one of his two goals in the game in the 22nd minute which turned out to be the game winner in a 3-0 win.

Quinn Baier also scored in the win for the Eagles.

The Division 2 state tournament will be played Saturday, November 7 at Marshfield High School.

