(WKOW) -- Just in time for Halloween, Saturday is National Caramel Apple Day.

Caramel apples are made by skewering apples on a stick and then dipping in hot caramel. Take it to the next level by rolling them in chocolate, nuts or other toppings.

Legend has it, a Kraft food employee invented the caramel apple in the 1950s, when looking for a use for extra Halloween caramels.