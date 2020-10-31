Communities find unique ways to celebrate Halloween

MADISON (WKOW) -- Halloween usually brings out the creativity in people. This year is no exception.

Communities have had to rethink how to celebrate the holiday: they came up with everything from drive-thru trick-or-treating, to candy chutes and pulley machines.

"We still wanted to do something, get the families out of the house if they weren't going trick-or-treating," said Tom Wilson, Community Awareness Officer for Middleton Police Department.

Wilson planned the department's drive-thru trick-or-treat on Saturday. Supplies dwindled faster than he expected, as they handed out hundreds of treat bags.

Unlike some other cities in Dane County, Middleton still held trick-or-treat hours on Halloween evening. Those participating planned to do it safely, but health experts still worry about what lies ahead.

"The virus doesn't care: the virus is going to spread the way the virus spreads whether it's Halloween or Thanksgiving or Christmas," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary of Wisconsin's DHS.

Earlier this week, she gave a reminder that COVID-19 cases surged after holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

"It would be very challenging for us to have a surge on top of the surge we're having right now," she said.

Now that October is coming to an end, the holiday season will be upon us. This means families and friends will just have to think of more new ways to alter holiday traditions.