Crash throws rider from motorcycle, catches bike on fire in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man was sent to a hospital Saturday afternoon with serious injuries following a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Odana Road and Midvale Boulevard on the city's west side.

Madison Fire says when paramedics arrived, they found the rider 15 feet from his motorcycle, and the motorcycle was on fire.

The rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries as firefighters put out the flames.

The intersection was closed while the scene was cleared, and reopened just after 3 p.m.