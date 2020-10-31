Expect a lot more of the same if Trump wins a second term

Expect to see a lot more of the same if there’s a second Trump administration. President Donald Trump has consistently pointed to tax cuts and regulatory relief as key successes of his first four years in office. He has repeatedly pushed for the end of the Obama-era health law, but hasn’t yet delivered a plan to replace it. And he has spent his last year in office defending his response to the coronavirus pandemic while fighting openly with scientists and medical experts about vaccines, treatments and more. There’s no indication of any big policy switch if he gets another four years in office.