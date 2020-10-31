EXPLAINER: What’s 270? The math game behind the US election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Who ends up in the White House for the next four years centers will be determined by the winning number of 270 electoral votes. Nearly 2.9 million more people voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but she still lost. President Donald Trump won because he took the Electoral College, under a system set up in the U.S. Constitution and refined through the centuries. This is where the magic number comes into play. To win the White House, a candidate must win at least 270 electoral votes. That’s a majority of the 538 that are up for grabs in the 50 states.