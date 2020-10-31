Judge orders Postal Service to take extraordinary measures

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to take “extraordinary measures” to deliver ballots in time to be counted in Wisconsin and around Detroit, including using a priority mail service.

Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, issued the order on Friday after being presented with data showing on-time delivery of ballots sent by voters were too slow in the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office says delivery of ballots in the USPS Detroit district, for example, has dipped as low as 57% over the past week.

National on-time delivery has been at 93% or higher.