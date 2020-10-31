Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery has died

(WKOW) -- Multiple news outlets are reporting that Sir Sean Connery, Oscar winner and a James Bond, has died.

He had just turned 90 in August.

In a varied career, the Scottish-born Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with “Dr. No” in 1962. His portrayal defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans and he's long been regarded as the best actor to have played the legendary spy.

He also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” at the news.

Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.

The BBC reports that his family confirmed that he'd died in his sleep in the Bahamas.