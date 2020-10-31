Madison cemetery tour goes virtual

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just in time for Halloween, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum has taken its cemetery tour online.

It's a 360-degree virtual tour of the historic Forest Hills Cemetery in Madison.

As you move through the grounds, you'll meet ghosts of historic figures, like Madison's oldest woman, a Civil War soldier who was shot in the head and lived, and Thomas Truax.

27 News talked with the man who brought Truax to life for the tour. He said he was glad they could still do the annual event despite the pandemic.

"It warms my heart to know that people are, they have something to do that's safe, that's comfortable. And it's even, it's family friendly, too. So it's informative for children that come through and learn about as well," said Zachary Bigelow.

Museum guides also share stories of unique parts of the grounds and details about the 1918 flu pandemic.

The tour runs through the end of the year.