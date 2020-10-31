Madison firefighters rescue victim from sinking vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters were able to rescue someone who was trapped inside a car that rolled into Lake Mendota Saturday.

Fire officials say crews were called out shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the Warner Park Boat Launch. The car was about 20 yards past the dock with one person in the back seat as it was taking on water quickly.

The firefighters swam out to the car and pulled the unresponsive person out. Madison police also responded and helped the crew get the person onto the dock to begin CPR, according to fire officials. The patient regained a pulse on the way to the hospital.

Authorities say the fire department's Lake Rescue Team searched the vehicle for any additional victims, after it had sank underwater. They did not find anyone else inside.

Madison police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the fire department.