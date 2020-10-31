Stretch of Gammon Road closed as Madison Police respond to shooting

MADSION (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department and Madison Fire Department are responding to a shooting on the city's west side.

The 27 News Crew on scene is reporting a large police presence in the area of Wexford Ridge Apartments on Flower Lane. South Gammon Road is closed at the moment between Tree Lane and Colony Drive.

Dane County Communications is calling the incident a "weapons violation," and says police and fire responded at 1:38 p.m to the area of Flower Lane, which is just north of both James Madison Memorial High School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Madison Fire Department officials told 27 News they responded to Colony Drive and N. Gammon Road for reports of gunshots.

Madison Police Department told 27 News they are not commenting at this time.

