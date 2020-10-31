Miss America 1993 Leanza Cornett dies after fall at 49

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Miss America 1993 Leanza Cornett has died from injuries suffered in a fall at her Florida home. The Miss America pageant announced her death. She died Wednesday at 49, two weeks after being injured at her Jacksonville home. Cornett was the first Miss American to make AIDS awareness her platform. She had been Miss Florida in 1992. Cornett briefly served as a host on ‘Entertainment Tonight” in the mid-1990s and later acted. She had guest appearances on such TV shows as “Melrose Place” and “The Tick.” She married TV journalist Mark Steines in 1995. They divorced in 2013. She is survived by their two teenage sons.