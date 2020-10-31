Police: Dozens of shots fired after party on Madison’s east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police said someone fired at least 20 shots overnight in the 2000 block of S. Stoughton Road.

According to officers, a caller reported hearing between 20 and 30 shots being fired just after 2:30 a.m. Officers nearby also heard gunshots.

They came across what appeared to be a party in the 2000 block of Stoughton, and saw a large number of people and vehicles leaving the area.

Police found a dozen shell casings and an unfired round.

No one was hurt, and no property damaged.

The investigation is ongoing.