Police: Dozens of shots fired after party on Madison’s east side
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police said someone fired at least 20 shots overnight in the 2000 block of S. Stoughton Road.
According to officers, a caller reported hearing between 20 and 30 shots being fired just after 2:30 a.m. Officers nearby also heard gunshots.
They came across what appeared to be a party in the 2000 block of Stoughton, and saw a large number of people and vehicles leaving the area.
Police found a dozen shell casings and an unfired round.
No one was hurt, and no property damaged.
The investigation is ongoing.