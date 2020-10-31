Reedsburg making final preparations ahead of election day

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- On Thursday, Governor Tony Evers activated 200 Wisconsin National Guard members and put 200 more on standby to help municipalities out if they need poll workers.

According to the National Guard, in our area, only Adams, Juneau and Crawford counties have requested assistance, for a total of four Guard members.

In Sauk County, Reedsburg was almost in need of assistance, after losing all but one poll worker due to safety precautions.

The clerk there says they now have a small surplus.

More than half of Reedsburg's registered voters have already cast their ballots, a small scale example of the turnout seen across the state.

Jacob Crosetto, Reedsburg city clerk, says the city's early voting has blown all expectations out of the water.

Like many other cities and towns across southwest Wisconsin, early voting wrapped up on Friday in Reedsburg.

Crosetto can now focus on election day.

"The amount of set up is actually less for this election, which we kind of appreciate," he said.

That's because they didn't have to tear down the polling place after the August election, a benefit some other small towns have had.

"Obviously the machines were taken away and secured, but all of the tables, even the plexiglass dividers that we're using, the social distancing stickers even the stanchions," Crosetto said.

He was, however, worried about not having enough poll workers. It's a challenge many municipalities are dealing with, leading to the activation of the National Guard.

"The reason that we were short to begin with, is back in April we made the decision that any poll worker that was over 60, out of an abundance of caution for their own health, we decided to not have them help for the election," Crosetto said.

That dropped them down to one poll worker out of the usual 35.

Last week, they were able to work with the local Chamber of Commerce to fully replenish their poll workers and have four on standby.

But Crosetto knows the National Guard is there to help if needed.

"Yeah it's definitely a back up, I know we got an email from our county clerk that they are available, but they kind of need to know soon cause it's my understanding that there's not as many as there were last time," he said.

He says the only set up that's left is to make sure the electronic poll books are ready to go on Tuesday.