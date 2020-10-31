Sectional championship Saturday in girls volleyball

(WKOW)- Several girls volleyball teams across the state punched their tickets to the state tournament on Saturday.

The Edgewood Crusaders are headed back to State after a 3-0 win over Platteville.

It's emotional. Yeah we've been enjoying every second and every minute that we've been able to be in the gym and be together and we're just really happy," said Eliza Zwettler, head coach of the Crusaders.

"They worked really hard in the off-season just with the hope that we might be able to play and now that we have been able to play and they've been able to achieve the goals that they've set for themselves has been really fun and it's great to see, and I'm just super, super proud of them."

This is Edgewood's first state berth since 2013. They are in the Division 2 bracket, which will be played in Kaukauna.

In Division 1 Sauk Prairie is the number one seed. The Eagles hosted Fox Valley Lutheran. Sauk Prairie won 3-1 to advance to state for the first time since 2009 and second time in program history.

In Division 4, Black Hawk is the number two seed. They played at Eau Claire Immanuel Luther, the number one seed. EC Immanuel defeated Black Hawk in five sets.

