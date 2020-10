EDGERTON (WKOW) -- State highway officials say a semi-truck went off I-90 in Edgerton and down an embankment Saturday afternoon.

At 4 p.m., Dane County Communications got a call about a semi going over the hill near Lake Drive Road.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded along with Edgerton Fire and EMS.

According to State Patrol, troopers are investigating the crash right now.

We have not heard whether anyone was hurt.