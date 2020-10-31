Sunny, mild yet windy Halloween

MADISON (WKOW) - This Halloween will be much more typical compared to last year. We trade in the snow and cold for mild temps and sunshine.

Although, it'll be windy on Saturday.

Strong winds from the south increase throughout morning, sustained winds around 15-25 mph are expected with gusts up to 35 mph likely. Highest winds during the afternoon.

The gusty southern winds paired with sunshine will lead to mild temps.

Highs will reach the mid-50's.

A light, stray shower is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning early due to a passing cold front. Along with the passing front comes a switch in wind direction and much cooler air.

Winds will come from the northwest Sunday, sustained values around 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times.

This will bring a big dip in temperatures. Highs in the mid-to-upper 30s are likely on Sunday. Although, wind chill values will be in the low 20s.

Therefore, it will feel much cooler outside.